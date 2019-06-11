Las Vegas police ask for help to locate missing woman

Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, of Las Vegas, was last seen on May 31 in the area of Durango and Pebble Roads, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Esmeralda Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Las Vegas woman missing since last month.

Gonzalez can be described as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing woman.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or at 702-828-2907 during business hours.