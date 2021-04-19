86°F
Las Vegas police investigating ‘suspicious death’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating a “suspicious death” on the 2400 block of Wigwam Avenue.

At 11:32 a.m., police were called to a mobile home park in the area after they recieved a report of a female dead at a residence, Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said.

An initial report indicated the death was a possible suicide, but homicide detectives were called to the scene and police are now investigating it as “suspicious,” Parra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

