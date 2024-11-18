45°F
Las Vegas police seek vehicle involved in possible hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2024 - 7:04 am
 

Police are seeking a driver involved in a possible hit-and-run Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 3:10 a.m. on South Valley View Boulevard south of West Arby Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A southbound black 2012 Toyota Tundra struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Toyota failed to remain at the scene and fled southbound on Valley View. The pedestrian, who was found on the roadway by a passersby, sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to University Medical Center Trauma by ambulance, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

