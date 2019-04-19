Las Vegas police shoot dog during welfare check

(Las Vegas Review-J

Las Vegas police shot a dog while conducting a welfare check Friday in the northeast valley.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 4900 block of Stanley Avenue about 11:30 a.m. to check on a person inside, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said. The house is near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

When officers made it inside the home, there was a “discharge of a firearm,” Zambrano said. A pet dog was struck.

It’s unclear if the dog charged or startled officers. The dog was wounded but still breathing, Zambrano said.

The condition of the person police were called to check on remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

