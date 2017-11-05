Las Vegas prepares to ‘fall back’ for return of standard time

Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday night — turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night in preparation for the return of standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Electric Time Company employee Dan Lamoore adjusts the color on a 67-inch square LED color-changing clock at the plant in Medfield, Mass., in 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Daylight saving time will return when most of the nation springs forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

The change means most Americans will get an extra hour of rest, but those working overnight shifts might toil an hour longer. It also means some will forget to change their clocks, and show up early for church or other events on Sunday.

Not everyone in the United States makes the switch from standard time. The exceptions are Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.