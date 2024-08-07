105°F
Las Vegas shelter says dog returned by adopters because he was ‘too boring’

Duke, an adoptable dog in Las Vegas, is seen in this photo. (Courtesy The Animal Foundation/Fac ...
Duke, an adoptable dog in Las Vegas, is seen in this photo. (Courtesy The Animal Foundation/Facebook)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 

A Las Vegas animal shelter is looking for a new home for one of its dogs after the pup was returned because he was “too boring.”

In a post shared on Facebook Wednesday, The Animal Foundation wrote that the 4-year-old dog named Duke was returned by the family who adopted him because of his “constant napping and apparent lack of enthusiasm.”

“Duke’s former family said he is ‘boring, sleeps all day, and doesn’t get up and greet them when they get home,’” the shelter wrote in the post.

The Animal Foundation shared that the 87-pound dog walks well on a leash and is “most likely potty trained and will wait until he can do his business outside.”

“Our goal with every adoption is to find each animal their forever home. Returns do happen, and it’s important to be realistic about that. Returns actually help us learn more about the adopter and the animal, which guides future adoptions,” The Animal Foundation said in an email. “We don’t want to add shame to someone already facing a difficult choice. We are here to support adopters, not judge them.”

For those interested in learning more about Duke, the shelter said his ID is A1325494.

