Las Vegas’ ‘unity prayer’ calls for city’s spiritual healing

Dozens of people attended Las Vegas’ “Citywide Unity Prayer” celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School.

Estrellita Perry sings and worships during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A table piece with the phrase “pray more in ’24” sits at a table during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pastor Michael Hatch gives a sermon during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper is moved by music during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper puts their hand up during a sermon at the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper prays during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper prays during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Worshippers clap along to music during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Worshippers listen to music during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper sings and claps their hands during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper prays during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worshipper is moved by music during the Citywide Unity Prayer Celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gospel musicians inspired worshippers to rise, shoot a hand in the air and sway to soulful jams.

Dozens of people on Saturday morning attended Las Vegas’ “Citywide Unity Prayer” celebration at the Historic Fifth Street School in downtown.

The goal of the twice-yearly gathering — brainchild of Rev. Michael Hatch — is to pray for the city’s spiritual healing.

Hatch, senior pastor at Balm of Gilead Global Ministries, spoke about love and what he described as humanity’s three authorities: government, law enforcement and the church.

“When all three of those authorities come together,” Hatch preached, “the devil don’t have a chance to destroy society.”

The event, which sees worshippers of different denominations unite in prayer, is in its 16th year.

The event is organized by the city of Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department and local faith-based organizations, including a Christian FM radio station.

It’s a partnership with Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s 2012 faith initiative that comprises 120 religious leaders and their more than 70,000 parishioners, according to the city.

“The bible reminds us that the church is more than just a building or a gathering place of people,” Rev. Aaron Hansel prayed. “Your church is much bigger than any single denomination, or social studies, or our country.”

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., and Las Vegas City Council members Olivia Diaz, Victoria Seaman and Cedric Crear were in attendance. Goodman’s recorded remarks were broadcast on a projector.

Seaman said that each of her days begins with “prayer and gratitude.”

“We can achieve remarkable things by setting aside our divisions by coming together with a spirit of collaboration and respect,” Seaman said.

Seaman added: “When we come together in prayer, we set aside our concerns and focus on universal truths that unite us all regardless of our backgrounds, beliefs or circumstance.”

Crear recited Psalm 133:1, which reads: “behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”

The councilman said he was raised in a different era.

“It’s a different day today,” Crear said, “and our youth are faced with so many challenges that we didn’t have to face when we were growing up.”

Diaz spoke of resilience and noted a “very heavy” 2023 that included a particularly tough December, which saw the UNLV shooting, the death of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and the killing of two unsheltered men who were among five people shot at an encampment.

She cited lyrics sang by the “Between Sundays” gospel band.

“Shelter me lord underneath your wings,” she said. “I thought about all of those events happening.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.