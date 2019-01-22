Las Vegas woman whose death was deemed suspicious identified

A woman whose death was deemed suspicious by Las Vegas police has been identified as a 31-year-old Las Vegas resident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ana Dolores Guayasamin’s body was found with at least one gunshot wound Friday afternoon on the 3700 block of Bronco Billy Court, near North Durango Drive and West Alexander Road, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the situation was suspicious and requested for homicide detectives to investigate.

Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday evening that detectives were waiting for autopsy results to determine if her death was a homicide. Her cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday morning with the coroner’s office.

