Lyft riders can win prizes by donating to Three Square food bank

Lyft riders could win prizes for donating nonperishable food donations for Three Square food bank through Nov. 17, company officials said.

A Lyft van sits outside at First Friday in downtown Las Vegas on July 1, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The food will be distributed to needy families for Thanksgiving, a Lyft spokeswoman said. Canned and boxed items can be dropped from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lyft Las Vegas hub, 7255 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 300 in Las Vegas.

Donors will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. People who bring up to five food items are eligible for a Lyft SWAG bag, those who bring six to 15 items could get $25 in ride credit, and those who bring more than 15 food items could win $50 in ride credit. All participants and winners will be notified by text on Nov. 20.

7255 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 300, Las Vegas