Mad Hatter Tea Party thrills children in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Valley children enjoyed the annual Mad Hatter Tea Party at the Summerlin Council on Friday.
The party featured a magic show, face painting, storytelling and a madcap tea with Alice and the Mad Hatter.
