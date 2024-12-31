Man, 19, accused of reckless driving in fatal Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police say a 19-year-old driver is accused of reckless driving in a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 19-year-old driver is accused of reckless driving in a crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 p.m. at North Lamb Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

In a news release, police stated that evidence at the scene, video footage and witness statements indicate a 2007 GMC Sierra traveled north on North Lamb Boulevard, approaching Elm Avenue, at a “high rate of speed.”

A pedestrian crossed North Lamb Boulevard near Elm Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

According to authorities, the GMC failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the raised center median containing the crosswalk and the pedestrian.

The crash redirected the pedestrian to the north and onto the roadway, while the GMC came to a controlled stop, police said.

The pedestrian, identified by authorities as a 32-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the GMC, 19-year-old Ibis Acedo, remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said in the release. Acedo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for reckless driving charges related to the crash.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 158th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2024.