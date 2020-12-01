51°F
Man, 57, critically injured in crash in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2020 - 6:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 57-year-old man was critically injured in a two-car crash in the western Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

At 8:08 a.m., a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder driven by the man was traveling east on Flamingo Road approaching Sandalwood Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. A 2020 Kia Forte was traveling west on Flamingo when the Nissan turned left into its path. The Kia struck the Nissan, forcing both vehicles off the road and into a concrete wall.

The 57-year-old and his passenger, a 12-year-old boy, and the Kia’s driver, a 22-year-old man, were transported to University Medical Center. The boy and the 22-year-old had minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, police said.

Contact Mya Constantino @mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

