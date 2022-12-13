Man, 70, dies after crash in central Las Vegas

The death was the 144th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 70-year-old Las Vegas man has died after a weekend crash near West Desert Inn and Arville roads.

A silver 1998 Chevrolet Malibu heading west on Desert Inn veered to the left across the lanes of traffic at Schirll Street, where it struck the front of a maroon 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck late Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Malibu then slid into the path of a Cadillac Escalade. The Malibu’s driver was taken to University Medical Center.

On Monday, police announced that he had died. His name hadn’t yet been released. Neither driver of the other vehicles involved showed any signs of impairment, and they stayed at the scene.

The death marked the 144th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022, police said.

