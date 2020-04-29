Man, 83, killed in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 83-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue around 4:42 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release late Tuesday.

Police said the man was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E350 south on Dean Martin when he drove over the median and into oncoming traffic. His car struck a light police and overturned in a desert area, ejecting the man.

Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said the crash may have involved a “medical episode.”

The man was taken to University Medical Medical, where he died.

It marked the 33rd traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

