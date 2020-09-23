73°F
Man becomes 73rd Las Vegas traffic death in crash near McCarran Airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 9:58 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 4:01 am

A 46-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle collision near McCarran International Airport.

A gray Chrysler 300 headed eastbound on Russell Road near South Maryland Parkway about 7:55 p.m. left the roadway and struck a traffic signal pole resulting in significant damage to the car. The car continued east and struck the rear end of a Honda as it came to rest, the Las Vegas police fatal accident detail stated in a preliminary crash report.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene while a woman driving the Honda suffered a minor injury and remained at the scene. She did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 73rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the driver’s name after relatives have been notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

