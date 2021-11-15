Man critically injured when struck by auto at Tropicana intersection

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane at 1:43 a.m.

A 43-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a minivan in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Justin Byers said the individual was hit near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane at 1:43 a.m.

“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Byers wrote in a text. “Fatal detectives have been requested and will assume the investigation.”

A press release from Las Vegas police later said the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk, but against a crossing signal, when he was struck by a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 46-year-old Las Vegas man. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

