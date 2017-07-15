Man dies after being hit in ‘implied crosswalk’ in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

An elderly man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, days after a new rapid-flashing yellow beacon was switched on for pedestrians on Boulder Highway.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 8:55 a.m. to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive, near East Russell Road, for reports of a man down. The initial investigation showed a white sedan struck the pedestrian, police said.

The man, who was in his 80s, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The pedestrian was crossing Boulder Highway in an “implied crosswalk” that was indicated by the end of the sidewalks on each side of the street, Metro Sgt. Paul McCullough said at the scene.

The driver showed no signs of impairment. But investigators are trying to figure out why the driver, a man in his 70s, didn’t see the pedestrian because Boulder Highway “is a large and open road,” McCullough said.

The flashing beacons turned on Thursday morning near the Eastside Cannery mark the first of several safety improvements planned for Boulder Highway. By November, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch a $3 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety on the busy road.

Drivers should avoid the area while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates.

