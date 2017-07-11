Flashing lights to turn on at Boulder Highway crosswalk

A rapid-flashing yellow beacon will be switched on Thursday morning for pedestrians using a new crosswalk on Boulder Highway near the Eastside Cannery, marking the first of several safety improvements planned for busy road.

(Thinkstock)

A rapid-flashing yellow beacon will be switched on Thursday morning for pedestrians using a new crosswalk on Boulder Highway near the Eastside Cannery, marking the first of several safety improvements planned for busy road.

By November, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch a $3 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety at eight intersections and midblock segments of Boulder Highway, stretching 16 miles between downtown Las Vegas and Henderson.

Flashing beacons, wider medians and crosswalks are planned for Oakey Boulevard, the Boulder Palms apartment complex at 4350 Boulder Highway, Whitney Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, Foster Avenue, Corn Street, Lowery Street and the Veterans Affairs health clinic at 1020 South Boulder Highway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Between July 2011 and July 2016, 116 pedestrians were struck by vehicles along Boulder Highway, NDOT officials said. Of those, 31 were killed and 18 others were seriously injured.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.