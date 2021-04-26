Man dies after overnight rollover crash on 215 Beltway

The vehicle was reported for reckless driving prior to the single-vehicle crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man died late Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the southern Las Vegas valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the man was driving a red Saturn coupe westbound on the 215 Beltway near the Windmill Lane exit when he veered into a rock embankment on the side of the road. The vehicle overturned multiple times and the man was ejected from the car.

Highway Patrol was called to the scene around 11:24 p.m. Wellman said the driver was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Impairment is suspected, Wellman said. The vehicle was reported for reckless driving prior to the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died once relatives have been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

