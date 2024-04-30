Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Sandra Road, Las Vegas police said.

Police are investigating a fatal moped accident in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday evening.

A man driving a moped lost control in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Sandra Road and crashed in the median about 6:50 p.m., according to Lt. Braden Schrag of the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was involved in the incident near East Washington Avenue.

Speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the initial stages, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area for several hours as Metro’s fatal detail investigates, Schrag said.

