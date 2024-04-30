73°F
Local Las Vegas

Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Getty Images)
Man arrested in connection with LV murder, robbery detained in Idaho
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2024 - 10:03 pm

Police are investigating a fatal moped accident in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday evening.

A man driving a moped lost control in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Sandra Road and crashed in the median about 6:50 p.m., according to Lt. Braden Schrag of the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was involved in the incident near East Washington Avenue.

Speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the initial stages, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area for several hours as Metro’s fatal detail investigates, Schrag said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

