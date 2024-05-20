87°F
Woman becomes 68th Metro traffic fatality in 2024

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2024 - 1:59 pm

An 84-year-old woman’s death marks the 68th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Carol Slaybaugh died four days after her 2012 Honda Accord struck a curb March 2 as she was driving in the far west Las Vegas Valley at Far Hills Avenue west of Desert Foothills Drive.

Her death was announced Monday in a Metro news release.

The driver was injured because of not being restrained when she struck the curb and was taken to University Medical Center.

Metro’s collision investigation section did not respond to the crash because the injuries were not identified as life-threatening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

