Woman becomes 68th Metro traffic fatality in 2024

Carol Slaybaugh struck a curb March 2 while driving her 2012 Honda Accord at Far Hills Avenue west of Desert Foothills Drive and died four days later.

An 84-year-old woman’s death marks the 68th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Her death was announced Monday in a Metro news release.

The driver was injured because of not being restrained when she struck the curb and was taken to University Medical Center.

Metro’s collision investigation section did not respond to the crash because the injuries were not identified as life-threatening.

