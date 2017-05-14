Man dies following 1-car crash near Las Vegas Strip

Desert Springs Hospital (Google StreetView)

A man died Saturday night near the Strip after his car struck a fire hydrant, Las Vegas police said.

Just before midnight, the 43-year-old drove his Dodge Caliber westbound on Flamingo Road near Linq Lane and likely suffered from a medical episode, causing him to strike the fire hydrant, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man hit the hydrant at a slow speed but still required medical attention, police said. Authorities took the driver to Desert Springs Hospital, where he died.

Until the Clark County coroner determines cause and manner of death, the death will not count as a traffic-related fatality, Metro said.

The coroner’s office will also release the man’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

