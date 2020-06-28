Man dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in barricade

A man died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night after he barricaded himself in a motel room on the southwest side of Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were following up on an alleged kidnapping from Friday at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 8000 block Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road, when a man barricaded himself in a room at the Highland Inn Motel, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Fred Haas.

Police came near the door and heard a single gunshot. SWAT responded, and the man was found inside suffering from a single gunshot wound to his body, Haas said.

The man was declared deceased and the victim of the kidnapping was returned home safely.

“No physical contact was made with the suspect and no physical force was used during the investigation of this case,” Haas said.

No further information was immediately available.

