Man in wheelchair killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A Las Vegas man was killed Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash on the northeast side of the valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 5:25 p.m. to Abels Lane near East Lake Mead Boulevard after a 61-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling the same direction, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver left the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter