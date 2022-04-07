77°F
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle dies about a week after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in a wheelchair died about a week after the crash, police said Thursday.

The man was crossing Flamingo Road on the south side of Maryland Parkway at 9:15 a.m. on March 28 when he was struck by a GMC Yukon traveling north on Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

“The pedestrian who was traveling against a pedestrian traffic control device that indicated not to cross entered the path of the approaching vehicle and was struck,” police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. On Tuesday, police learned that he had died. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

