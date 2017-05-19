Man injured in car crash in January dies

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was critically injured early January after driving into a concrete barrier died from his injuries, Las Vegas police said.

About 12:45 p.m. Jan. 3, George Elliott drove his 2006 Chrysler 300 into the barrier near the intersection of North Rainbow Boulevard and West Ann Road. Police said evidence at the scene showed Elliott was driving north on Rainbow Boulevard when he crashed.

Elliott was transported to the University Medical Center, where he died two days later.

His death marked the 55th traffic-related fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

