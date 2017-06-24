ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Man killed in west Las Vegas motorcycle accident

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 9:12 pm
 

A man died Friday evening after crashing his motorcycle into a car in the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South El Capitan Way in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The motorcyclist was headed west on Flamingo Road at about 8 p.m. when his motorcycle struck the vehicle, Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Romane said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed the status of the other driver. The intersection is expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m., he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

 

