Man killed rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue just before 5 p.m.
A man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday in southwest Las Vegas, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue just before 5 p.m. Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said an “elderly” man was killed in the crash, which may have involved a “medical episode.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.