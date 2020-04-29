Man killed rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue just before 5 p.m. Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said an “elderly” man was killed in the crash, which may have involved a “medical episode.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.