Man killed when vehicle struck traffic signal pole in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who died after his vehicle struck a pole Saturday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

He was 54-year-old Raymond Williamson, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 7:35 p.m. Saturday near Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Williamson was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima eastbound on Silverado Ranch when he veered off the roadway.

The Nissan then struck a “traffic signal support pole” on the southeast corner of the road’s intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metro said in a statement on Sunday.

Williamson was not wearing a seat belt. Witnesses immediately ran to help him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

