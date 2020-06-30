Man’s body found outside east valley business, Las Vegas police say

The body of a man in his 50s was found in front of a business early Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police believe the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found in front of an east valley business early Tuesday was an accident.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer originally said the man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 400 block of East Flamingo Road, near Paradise Road. Police had believed the man was the victim of a homicide but it was later determined the man had suffered an accidental injury from a nearby fence, Spencer said.

Spencer said two men walking down the sidewalk about 4:15 a.m. found the body in some bushes. The men then ran across the street to the Clark County Fire Department Station 18 to ask for help.

“Those fireman ran across the street and attempted to render aid, however the male was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Spencer said.

Detectives also saw a blood trail leading to a fence about 100 yards from where the man’s body was found, he said Tuesday morning.

The man’s identity along with his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons and Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.