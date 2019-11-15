Man’s death attributed to injuries suffered in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that an 85-year-old man who died a week after a car crash in September succumbed to injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Clark County coroner's office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following the ruling, the Metropolitan Police Department added Pedro Nasser’s death to its official list of 2019 traffic-related fatalities. It was the 92nd investigated this year by the department.

According to the coroner’s office, Nasser’s cause of death was “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” with “right rib fractures” listed as a significant condition.

”The Office of the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be ‘accident,’ with other contributing factors related to the initial collision but not related to the listed ‘Cause of Death,’” Metro said Friday in a press release.

The crash happened on the evening of Sept. 4, when, police said, Nasser, driving a Toyota pickup, failed to give the right of way for a Ford F-350 while he was trying to turn left from Pecos Road onto Reno Avenue.

The impact sent the Toyota into a Dodge Journey van that was stopped at a red light on Reno, according to Metro.

Nasser was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

