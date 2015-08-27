Metro had been called to house 40 times before man was shot dead

Las Vegas police responded to William Snider’s home more than 40 times from 2007 until he was shot to death by a SWAT team sniper during a standoff Sunday morning.

A police car blocks the area where a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Metro on Sunday morning, Aug. 23, 2015.

Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday the 911 calls mostly followed disputes with neighbors and property complaints. No one was arrested in any of the cases, and the calls to police seemed to demonstrate a pattern of behaviors that McMahill described as “crazy.”

Snider accused his neighbors of planting cameras in his home and razor blades in his car’s engine. When he called the police, he would say “they are listening,” McMahill said.

Odd behavior and fighting with his neighbors led to the 57-year-old man’s death Sunday.

Police first got a call about gunshots in the 400 block of Lakehurst Road, near the intersection of Alta Drive and Antelope Way, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor heard what sounded like gunfire and awoke to Snider calling them out from his driveway, McMahill said.

“This is your destiny,” Snider was said to have told his neighbor. A spent shotgun round was found on the driveway, and police said that is likely what prompted the 911 call.

After almost two hours of attempts to get Snider to surrender, SWAT officers Michael Walters, 53, and Charles Moser, 46, shot the man with sniper rifles from their rooftop perches across the street. Snider ignored negotiators’ order to drop a second gun, a Norinco SKS rifle, and pointed it at officers.

Walters and Moser each fired a single shot.

“Snider never spoke to them at any time during this incident,” McMahill said of the Crisis Intervention Team’s efforts to make contact with Snider and get him to surrender.

Snider was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The review of Snider’s death is ongoing, Metro said. After that is done, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

Walters has been with Metro since January 1998. Moser has been with Metro since September 2000. Both work for the department’s Emergency Operations Bureau, SWAT section and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review of this event.

Moser also was involved in another fatal shooting in March 2014 near the Jean Airport. A sky diving company called police when 58-year-old Ronald Tate threatened them with a gun. He was fatally shot about 20 minutes after officers said he chambered a round after they confronted him. In April, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said no charges would be filed because Moser’s actions were legally justified.

