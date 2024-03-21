MGM employees can cash in on water-saving programs with $500K boost

In a new public-private partnership, MGM Resorts International is committing $500,000 to make preexisting conservation programs more worthwhile for its employees.

The fountain show plays as seen from the top floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club on Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada’s largest employer is taking a $500,000 leap to encourage water conservation in the region — with its own employees.

MGM Resorts International, which has a local staff of about 50,000, announced the significant private-public partnership Thursday in celebration of World Water Day. The money is meant to boost the amount of money MGM Resorts employees can receive from the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s existing rebate programs.

The company operates some of the biggest and most popular hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, such as the Bellagio and Mandalay Bay.

“It gives us a unique opportunity with our workforce to move the needle on conservation beyond our direct operations,” said Michael Gulich, MGM Resorts’ vice president of sustainability. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

The water authority’s board already has increased the cash-for-grass rebate for projects completed before the end of 2024, and these new funds will allow staff to be eligible for an extra $1 per square foot of grass removed.

It also will support employees who want to install smart irrigation systems or leak detectors; combined with water authority funds available to all residents, both of those should come at little to no cost to install if you work for MGM Resorts.

In a statement, water authority general manager John Entsminger said this step is only one of many initiatives MGM Resorts has taken over the years to save billions of gallons of water in Southern Nevada.

“MGM Resorts is taking meaningful action through this grant to encourage more of its employees to participate in effective water conservation programs that enhance the long-term sustainability of our community,” he said.

The grant money will go back to the company if it’s not used prior to the end of 2025, but Gulich is hopeful the money will be used in its entirety.

All staff will go through a required online training about water, encouraging them to apply for the rebates, he said. That’s in addition to preexisting education programs, like other trainings and a working group called Planet Protectors.

Gulich believes the partnership will inspire other company leaders to work harder to conserve water amid worsening drought conditions in the West.

“We’re hoping to set an example with this,” Gulich said. “It’s going to take all of us.”

