Minor fire causes evacuation of Target store in central Las Vegas

A small fire inside a Target store Monday afternoon caused an evacuation of the business in central Las Vegas.

Employees at Target, 4001 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, wait outside the store after a small fire broke out on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews investigate a fire at Target, 4001 S. Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph Page said firefighters were called to the Target at 4001 S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road, at 1:18 p.m. A fire in the store had been extinguished by an employee before firefighters arrived.

As a precaution, the store was evacuated. Several dozen employees were observed in the parking lot of the business, drinking water, as they waited for the store to reopen.

Page described the fire as minor but did not have specifics on how or where it started.

