A 10-year-old boy who police said went missing Thursday afternoon has been found.

Kamuriun Kerr-Cobb (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kamuriun Kerr-Cobb “returned safely” to his home Friday morning, police said in a statement. He was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard.

