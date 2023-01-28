Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area
Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police.
A man reported missing near Red Rock Canyon this week was found dead Thursday afternoon.
Luke Michael Saunders, 22, was found dead in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area around 3:15 p.m. His death was ruled an accident from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday afternoon.
Before his body was found, Saunders had been last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
No further information was available.
