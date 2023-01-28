52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 5:16 pm
 
Luke Saunders who was reported missing near Red Rock Canyon was found dead Thursday afternoon, ...
Luke Saunders who was reported missing near Red Rock Canyon was found dead Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man reported missing near Red Rock Canyon this week was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Luke Michael Saunders, 22, was found dead in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area around 3:15 p.m. His death was ruled an accident from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday afternoon.

Before his body was found, Saunders had been last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
5
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home
2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home
Plane ditched in Lake Mead found months later
Plane ditched in Lake Mead found months later