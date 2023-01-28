Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area

Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Luke Saunders who was reported missing near Red Rock Canyon was found dead Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man reported missing near Red Rock Canyon this week was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Luke Michael Saunders, 22, was found dead in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area around 3:15 p.m. His death was ruled an accident from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday afternoon.

Before his body was found, Saunders had been last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available.

