More voting time: Las Vegas turning back clocks Saturday night

Have that Nevada mail ballot in your hands, studying up to cast your all-important vote in person on Tuesday?

You know, the single vote that could decide the election, if you believe the nearly deadlocked polls.

But perhaps somehow after digesting the Review-Journal’s Voter Guide, mostly ignoring 200,000 TV commercials and literally dozens of flyers in your mailbox you haven’t made up your mind on that race well down the long list of choices.

There’s good news.

You get an extra hour to make that choice this weekend.

Yes, daylight saving time ends officially at 2 a.m. Sunday. You get an extra hour of time to make your final ballot choices. Make sure to move your clocks back an hour Saturday before bedtime or whenever.

You can thank the arcane law — enacted on March 31, 1918, as a World War I measure — for granting you an extra hour just days before the 2022 midterm election.

Whatever you do — sleep, ponder, or make up your mind — here’s hoping you use the hour wisely or for enjoyment.

By the way, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

