Motorcyclist critically injured in west Las Vegas Valley
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.
Police responded to Rainbow Boulevard and Sobb Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after a speeding motorcyclist on a 1995 Honda CBR600 slammed into the back of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
The 48-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old girl in the SUV was treated and released at University Medical Center, police said. A 40-year-old woman driving the SUV was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.