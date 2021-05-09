Motorcyclist critically injured in west Las Vegas Valley

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Rainbow and Sobb avenues in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Police responded to Rainbow Boulevard and Sobb Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after a speeding motorcyclist on a 1995 Honda CBR600 slammed into the back of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old girl in the SUV was treated and released at University Medical Center, police said. A 40-year-old woman driving the SUV was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

