Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist critically injured in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 11:43 am
 
Updated May 9, 2021 - 5:06 pm
Police investigate a crash Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Rainbow and Sobb avenues in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.

Police responded to Rainbow Boulevard and Sobb Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after a speeding motorcyclist on a 1995 Honda CBR600 slammed into the back of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old girl in the SUV was treated and released at University Medical Center, police said. A 40-year-old woman driving the SUV was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

