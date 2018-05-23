Motorcyclist died of injuries from Las Vegas crash in March

A man who was critically injured in a March motorcycle crash in the northeast valley died days after he was hospitalized, Las Vegas police announced Wednesday.

A man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in the northeast valley in March died days after he was hospitalized, Las Vegas police announced Wednesday.

John McGahee, 36, was riding a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle east on Pecan Valley, near North Cimarron Road and West Grand Teton Drive, about 6:15 p.m. March 17, when a witness said the motorcycle fell over, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release.

“The motorcycle and rider slid to a stop in the roadway without striking anything else,” the release said.

McGahee was not wearing a helmet when the motorcycle overturned. He “showed signs of impairment” when he was admitted to University Medical Center, the release said.

McGahee died from his injuries on March 19, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

His death marked the 49th traffic-related death this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.