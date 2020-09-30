Motorcyclist dies after crash in southeast Las Vegas

Officers were called at 7:19 p.m. to the entrance to an apartment complex on South Pecos Road, where a motorcycle and a sedan had collided, Las Vegas police said.

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

Police were called at 7:19 p.m. to the entrance to the Solis Apartments, 4285 S. Pecos Road, where a motorcycle and a Buick sedan had collided, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., Boxler said.

Both directions of Pecos were closed between East Flamingo Road and East Rochelle Avenue while fatal detectives investigate.

Boxler said police did not suspect impairment to be a factor.

