Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash, marking the 99th traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

About 10:25 p.m., a 36-year-old man riding a red 2006 Kawasaki ES500 was thrown from his bike after colliding with a 1997 Chevrolet Camaro on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of West Cheyenne Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist, who police said was wearing a helmet, died at University Medical Center.

The investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department determined that the motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the Camaro after the vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle, according to a press release.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, which police said remained under investigation Saturday morning.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

North Rainbow Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue, las vegas, nv