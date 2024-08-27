Motorcyclist dies in crash near Red Rock Canyon

What’s that massive structure being built off I-15 near Tropicana?

A motorcyclist died in a crash near Red Rock Canyon late Monday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said, in a statement, that troopers responded to a fatal crash at 11:14 p.m. in the westbound lane of State Route 159 at mile marker 3.

NHP said the crash involved a single motorcycle. An adult male was “confirmed deceased” at the site, which is near the town of Blue Diamond and borders Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

NHP said all lanes will be closed for several hours because of the investigation.