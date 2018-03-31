Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in crash near I-15 in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2018 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2018 - 4:26 am

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in the southern Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the flyover ramp from eastbound state Route 160 to northbound Interstate 15, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

Investigators think an article of clothing got caught in the rear wheel and got stuck in the drive belt, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The motorcycle skidded, overturned and threw the rider.

The rider, a 66-year-old Las Vegas man, died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once his family is notified.

