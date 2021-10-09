Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department

Officers were called at 9:55 a.m. to East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive after a report of an injury crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a black 2006 Honda CBR 600 was struck by a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe turning left. The driver of the Tahoe, Jose Luis Ochoa, 39, drove off but was arrested shortly after, police said.

The motorcycle rider, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Ochoa was booked on voluntary manslaughter and duty to stop at the scene of a crash, according to jail records.

