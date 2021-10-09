68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Updated October 9, 2021 - 8:03 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 9:55 a.m. to East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive after a report of an injury crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a black 2006 Honda CBR 600 was struck by a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe turning left. The driver of the Tahoe, Jose Luis Ochoa, 39, drove off but was arrested shortly after, police said.

The motorcycle rider, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Ochoa was booked on voluntary manslaughter and duty to stop at the scene of a crash, according to jail records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
4
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
5
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST