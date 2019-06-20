Motorcyclist seriously injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

A man driving a motorcycle was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday night after a crash involving a car in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the crash about 8:45 p.m. at Jones Boulevard and Shelbourne Avenue, after a black Hyundai and motorcycle collided, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

The man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with serious injuries, Beas said. The car’s driver was uninjured.

Police do not believe that either were impaired, he said.

Detectives continued to investigate the scene Wednesday night, but the area should soon be clear to all traffic, Beas said about 10:45 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

