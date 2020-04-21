Motorcyclist who died after crash last week ID’d as Henderson man

A motorcyclist critically injured in an April 14 crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has died, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said Demetrious Murphy, 22, of Henderson, was driving a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle westbound on West Warm Springs Road at 11:13 a.m. April 14 when the bike crashed into a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 37-year-old Las Vegas woman. The driver of the Hyundai was making a left turn from southbound South Cimarron Road onto Warm Springs at the time of the crash.

Murphy was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin campus for medical treatment, police said. On Tuesday, Las Vegas police were notified that Murphy had died.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment. The death is the 30th traffic fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2020.

