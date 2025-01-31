50°F
Motorist critically injured in 4-vehicle Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 4:38 pm
 

A four-vehicle collision sent one motorist to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and injured two others Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. near South Jones Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The critically injured motorist was taken to University Medical Center while the other two suffered minor injuries.

No other details were available.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

