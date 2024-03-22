72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorist ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash near Goodsprings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 7:23 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A motorist lost control on Goodsprings Road, also known as State Route 161, and died in a single-vehicle crash on March 15.

The fatal crash was reported Thursday by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Goodsprings Road about five miles from Interstate 15 around 3:45 p.m. when it departed the travel lane and struck a ditch, the news release says.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the driver and cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

The death was the 12th traffic-related fatality for the Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Initial report released on helicopter crash that killed 6
Initial report released on helicopter crash that killed 6
82-year-old woman hit by truck, dies in southeast valley
82-year-old woman hit by truck, dies in southeast valley
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley crash
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley crash
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
‘We are seeing it everywhere:’ Valley’s canine influenza outbreak continues
‘We are seeing it everywhere:’ Valley’s canine influenza outbreak continues
Suspicious package south of airport leads to evacuations
Suspicious package south of airport leads to evacuations