Motorist ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash near Goodsprings

The fatal crash occurred between Goodsprings and Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A motorist lost control on Goodsprings Road, also known as State Route 161, and died in a single-vehicle crash on March 15.

The fatal crash was reported Thursday by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Goodsprings Road about five miles from Interstate 15 around 3:45 p.m. when it departed the travel lane and struck a ditch, the news release says.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the driver and cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

The death was the 12th traffic-related fatality for the Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.