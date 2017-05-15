ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Motorist who hit fire hydrant in Las Vegas died of ruptured aorta, coroner says

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2017 - 12:26 pm
 

A Las Vegas man who died after crashing into a fire hydrant near the Strip Saturday night died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner.

The coroner ruled 43-year-old Winston McEwan’s cause of death was a burst aorta caused by high blood pressure.

Just before midnight, McEwan was driving his Dodge Caliber westbound on Flamingo Road near Linq Lane when he hit the fire hydrant at a slow speed, Las Vegas police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

