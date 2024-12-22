Multiple residents displaced after fire

Nine Las Vegas residents were displaced Saturday after a fire broke out at 840 King Richard Avenue, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

A fire broke out at 840 King Richard Avenue on December 21, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

Nine Las Vegas residents were displaced and two cats were found dead Saturday after a residential fire broke out near Harry Reid International Airport.

The Clark County Fire Department said it received a call about a fire just before 2:30 p.m. at 840 King Richard Avenue. Arriving fire fighters saw “flames coming from multiple units of a two-story residential building,” according to a press release.

Although no injuries were reported, two cats were found dead, the fire department said.

The damage was estimated at $250,000 and 10 residential units were impacted, according to the press release.

The American Red Cross and Animal Control were requested to help the nine displaced residents and pets, according to the release.

The fire was under investigation.

